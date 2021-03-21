Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin Visits Afghanistan [Image 23 of 24]

    Secretary Austin Visits Afghanistan

    AFGHANISTAN

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III walks with the commander of Combined Security Transition Command – Afghanistan, Army Lt. Gen. E. John Deedrick Jr., before departing Kabul, Afghanistan, March 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 23:05
    Photo ID: 6565452
    VIRIN: 210321-D-BN624-1086
    Resolution: 5294x3534
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Visits Afghanistan [Image 24 of 24], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Afghanistan
    Lloyd Austin
    SECDEFAustin

