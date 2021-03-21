Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCACs inbound [Image 5 of 5]

    LCACs inbound

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Cindy Maldonado, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals a Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 in the ship’s well deck. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 17:27
    Photo ID: 6565331
    VIRIN: 210320-M-ET529-1113
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCACs inbound [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    USS Essex
    Sailors
    Marines
    BLT 1/1
    CLB-11

