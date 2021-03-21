PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 transports 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit equipment and personnel aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6565325
|VIRIN:
|210320-M-ET529-1015
|Resolution:
|4070x2289
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LCACs inbound [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT