PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Cindy Maldonado, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals a Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 in the ship’s well deck. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 17:27 Photo ID: 6565324 VIRIN: 210320-M-ET529-1134 Resolution: 1453x2583 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCACs inbound [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.