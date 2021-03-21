PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Cindy Maldonado, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals a Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 in the ship’s well deck. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6565324
|VIRIN:
|210320-M-ET529-1134
|Resolution:
|1453x2583
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LCACs inbound [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT