Obangame Express 21 Exercise

TEMA, Ghana, March 20, 2021 - A Ghanaian Sailor assigned to GNS Chemle (P-36) heaves line while mooring abreast to another Ghanaian Navy vessel during Exercise Obangame Express, March 20, 2021. Obangame Express, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

