    Obangame Express 21 Exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    Obangame Express 21 Exercise

    TEMA, GHANA

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210320-N-TI693-1012

    TEMA, Ghana (March 20, 2021) A Ghanaian Sailor assigned to GNS Chemle (P-36), hoists signaling flags while getting underway during Exercise Obangame Express, March 20, 2021. Obangame Express, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obangame Express 21 Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Africa
    #Partnerships
    #U.S. Navy
    #Ghana
    #Obangame Express 2021

