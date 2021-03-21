Boston (Mar. 21, 2021) Hospital Corpsman Seaman Katrina Mastrolia, assigned to USS Constitution, conducts a live tour about the Navy’s first enlisted female Loretta Walsh. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)
