    Sailors assigned to USS Constitution pose for a photo on the spar deck [Image 7 of 8]

    Sailors assigned to USS Constitution pose for a photo on the spar deck

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Constitution

    Boston (Mar. 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to USS Constitution pose for a photo on the spar deck. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 14:02
    Photo ID: 6565257
    VIRIN: 210321-N-YT019-0076
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US 
