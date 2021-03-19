Recognizing 100,000 vaccinations at the Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center

Members of the joint force and FEMA celebrate vaccinating over 100,000 Philadelphians at the state-run, federally-supported Center City Community Vaccination Center in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, March 19, 2021. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, are deployed in support of the federal vaccine response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir / Combat Logistics Battalion 22)

