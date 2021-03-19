Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recognizing 100,000 vaccinations at the Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center [Image 2 of 3]

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley holds a press conference in recognition of over 100,000 total vaccinations at the state-run, federally-supported Center City Community Vaccination Center in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, March 19, 2021. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, are deployed in support of the federal vaccine response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir / Combat Logistics Battalion 22)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

