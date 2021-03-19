Recognizing 100,000 vaccinations at the Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James D. Thornburg Jr., commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 22 (CLB-22), left, congratulates Renee Trader, a local teacher, for receiving the 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at the state-run, federally-supported Center City Community Vaccination Center in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, March 19, 2021. Marines and Sailors with CLB-22, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, are deployed in support of the federal vaccine response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir / Combat Logistics Battalion 22)

