Sailors from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Enjoy a Break at the Festival Created by NSA Souda Bay

210321-N-AZ866-0006 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 21, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Melanie Reynolds bought an authentic Hellenic leather clutch purse during a break at the festival created by Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, March 21, 2021. Reynolds, a native of Spring Field, Ohio, is assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Dwight D. Eisenhower is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

