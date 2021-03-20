Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise AMALGAM DART 21-2 [Image 5 of 5]

    Exercise AMALGAM DART 21-2

    5 WING GOOSE BAY, NL, CANADA

    03.20.2021

    Photo by CANR NORAD 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Five F-16 Fighting Falcon jets from 140th Wing Colorado arrives at 5 Wing Goose Bay Newfoundland and Labrador for NORAD Exercise AMALGAM DART 21/20, March 18, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 10:52
    Photo ID: 6565164
    VIRIN: 210320-O-D0430-7008-C
    Resolution: 3606x2404
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: 5 WING GOOSE BAY, NL, CA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise AMALGAM DART 21-2 [Image 5 of 5], by CANR NORAD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Canadian Air Force.
    5 Wing Goose Bay
    NORADONE

