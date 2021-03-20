Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts Missile Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts Missile Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Cmdr. Jeremy Carlson, commanding officer of the Benfold, observes Lt. Cmdr. Preston Tilus while he stands watch as the tactical action officer in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 03:00
    Photo ID: 6565092
    VIRIN: 210320-N-FO714-1064
    Resolution: 5086x3898
    Size: 1013.45 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Missile Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Benfold
    DESRON15
    US7thFleet
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

