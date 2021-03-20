USS Benfold Conducts Missile Exercise

Cmdr. Jeremy Carlson, commanding officer of the Benfold, observes Lt. Cmdr. Preston Tilus while he stands watch as the tactical action officer in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

