Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Makin Island Underway [Image 2 of 5]

    Makin Island Underway

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    ARABIAN SEA (March 19, 2021) – French Navy frigate FS Provence (D 652), transits the Arabian Sea in support of Gulf Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise (GASWEX) 21. GASWEX 21 is a multilateral maritime exercise in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, with France, Belgium, Japan, and U.S., which provides a unique opportunity for participating forces to enhance mutual interoperability and capabilities in maritime security, anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare operations, allowing participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 03:13
    Photo ID: 6565072
    VIRIN: 210319-N-TF178-1245
    Resolution: 6720x2383
    Size: 709.08 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise 21 Underway in the U.S. 5th Fleet From U.S. Naval Forces Central Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT