    Cold-water immersion training for CWOC at Fort McCoy [Image 24 of 40]

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-05 student participates in cold-water immersion training March 19, 2021, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 00:33
    Photo ID: 6565006
    VIRIN: 210319-A-OK556-033
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Cold-water immersion training for CWOC at Fort McCoy [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    cold-weather training

