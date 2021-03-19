The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10). Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 22:36
|Photo ID:
|6564964
|VIRIN:
|210319-N-FO714-1071
|Resolution:
|6315x4461
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts RAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT