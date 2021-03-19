USS Benfold Conducts RAS

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jason Farris, from Sparta, Tenn., connects a messenger line from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), to the king’s post aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at-sea. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

