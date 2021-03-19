USS Benfold Conducts RAS

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Soriya Chum, from Columbus, Ohio, signals to the sliding padeye operator to lower a pallet aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10). Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

