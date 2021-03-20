Dutch Marines with 32nd Raiding Squadron, load notional prisoners in a medium tactical vehicle replacement during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 20, 2021. The Marines participated in a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain scenario to perfect tactics and skills. The exercise is a bilateral training evolution designed to increase global interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division and 32nd Raiding Squadron, Netherlands Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Armando Elizalde)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 22:30
|Photo ID:
|6564922
|VIRIN:
|210320-M-TP104-1478
|Resolution:
|4703x3135
|Size:
|10.63 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dutch Marines participate MOUT training on Camp Lejeune [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Armando Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT