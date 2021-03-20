Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch Marines participate MOUT training on Camp Lejeune [Image 11 of 14]

    Dutch Marines participate MOUT training on Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Armando Elizalde 

    2nd Marine Division

    Dutch Marines with 32nd Raiding Squadron, prepare to load a notional injured prisoner in a medium tactical vehicle replacement during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 20, 2021. The Marines participated in a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain scenario to perfect tactics and skills. The exercise is a bilateral training evolution designed to increase global interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division and 32nd Raiding Squadron, Netherlands Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Armando Elizalde)

    This work, Dutch Marines participate MOUT training on Camp Lejeune [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Armando Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOUT
    Netherlands Marines
    USMCNews
    RNLMC
    Caribbean Urban Warrior

