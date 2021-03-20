Dutch Marines participate MOUT training on Camp Lejeune

A Dutch Marine with 32nd Raiding Squadron, secures a notional injured prisoner to a stretcher during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 20, 2021. The Marines participated in a Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain scenario to perfect tactics and skills. The exercise is a bilateral training evolution designed to increase global interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division and 32nd Raiding Squadron, Netherlands Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Armando Elizalde)

