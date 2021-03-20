Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Revisiting a U.S. Army Reserve Historical Trailblazer during Women's History Month

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay 

    94th Training Division-Force Sustainment

    In recognition of Women's History Month for 2021, the 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment revisits a historical icon of the 94th TD-FS.

    “Wow, 38-years flew by. What a way to celebrate Women’s History Month. For me to be here today, after having served in a distinguished position as a division command sergeant major, being the only one of three at this level in United States Army Reserve Command until recently, and the first African American female command sergeant major for the 94th Training Division - Force Sustainment, I have paved the way for other women to follow.” Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Sharon Campbell

    Read more: https://www.usar.army.mil/.../94th-division-command.../

    "On the Way to" Victory!

