    U.S. Army and Air Force Partners with SDF to Conduct AH-64 Live-Fire [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army and Air Force Partners with SDF to Conduct AH-64 Live-Fire

    SYRIA

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force JTAC partners with Syrian Democratic Forces to conduct an AH-64(Apache) live-fire in the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Mar. 20, 2021. The Soldiers are in Syria to support the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) mission. CJTF remains committed to working by, with, and through our partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6564806
    VIRIN: 210320-A-OD115-0016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: SY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Air Force Partners with SDF to Conduct AH-64 Live-Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Torrance Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    apache
    syria
    Army
    cjtfor
    6th Infantry Regiment 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Armored Division

