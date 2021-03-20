USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

210320-N-UR565-0018 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 20, 2021) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay assist in the mooring of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) pierside in Souda Bay, Greece, March 20, 2021. Dwight D. Eisenhower is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Class Joel Diller, Public Affairs /Released)

