    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210320-N-AZ866-00665 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 20, 2021) Sailors look on as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) moors pierside in Souda Bay, Greece, March 20, 2021. Dwight D. Eisenhower is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

