    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Joel Diller 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210320-N-UR565-0001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 20, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) is moored pier-side in Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, March 20, 2021. Dwight D. Eisenhower is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller, Public Affairs /Released)

    TAGS

    Greece
    Sailors
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay

