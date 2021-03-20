210320-N-AZ866-0375 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 20, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, March 20, 2021. Dwight D. Eisenhower is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 10:42 Photo ID: 6564770 VIRIN: 210320-N-AZ866-0375 Resolution: 3693x4558 Size: 1.74 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.