210317-N-QD512-2181 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Chandler Hanif, from Gastonia, North Carolina, strikes an opponent during security reaction forces basic (SRF-B) training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 17, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 03:00 Photo ID: 6564649 VIRIN: 210317-N-QD512-2181 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 695.15 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.