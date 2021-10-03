Awards on the U.S. Capitol Lawn

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Scott Peters, 46th Military Police Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, stands in front of his platoon during an awards ceremony on the U.S. Capitol lawn Washington, D.C., March 10, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

