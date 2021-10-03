Awards on the U.S. Capitol Lawn

U.S. Army Capt. Dan Ramos, commander, 46th Military Police Company, pins Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Lapan, 1776th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, on the U.S. Capitol lawn Washington, D.C., March 10, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

