    Awards on the U.S. Capitol Lawn [Image 2 of 12]

    Awards on the U.S. Capitol Lawn

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 46th Military Police Company, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, pose for a photo at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 23:32
    Photo ID: 6564611
    VIRIN: 210310-Z-ME297-2010
    Resolution: 5776x3249
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards on the U.S. Capitol Lawn [Image 12 of 12], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th Military Police

