WASHINGTON, DC (March 17, 2021) – Capt. Grahame Dicks (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, congratulates Master-at-Arms 1st Class Damon Harris (left) during an end-of-tour award ceremony held on Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 18:35
|Photo ID:
|6564469
|VIRIN:
|210317-N-SN884-1006
|Resolution:
|5607x3731
|Size:
|13.87 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MA1 Damon Harris end-of-tour award ceremony; Civilian length-of-service award ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT