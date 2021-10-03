Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March WSEP [Image 6 of 6]

    March WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Savanah Bray 

    53d Wing

    An F/A-18C from the U.S. Marine Corp and a F/A-18E from the U.S. Navy fly in WSEP East. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Savanah Bray)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 16:59
    Photo ID: 6564325
    VIRIN: 210310-F-XG347-1002
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, March WSEP [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Savanah Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    53rd Wing&rsquo;s WSEP provides joint venue for training, evaluation and test

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    Hornet
    ACC
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    WSEP

