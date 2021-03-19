New Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 19, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 15:09
|Photo ID:
|6564127
|VIRIN:
|210319-M-CI314-1019
|Resolution:
|3923x2615
|Size:
|559.33 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Graduation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
