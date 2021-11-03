Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler hosts Women's History Month Panel [Image 3 of 3]

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay Morrow, 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency room flight chief, responds to audience questions inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. Keesler hosted a panel discussion made up of five women in recognition of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler hosts Women's History Month Panel [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Airman
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

