    Keesler hosts Women's History Month Panel [Image 2 of 3]

    Keesler hosts Women's History Month Panel

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler personnel attend a panel discussion inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. The panel, which was made up of five women, was held in recognition of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 12:14
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    This work, Keesler hosts Women's History Month Panel [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Airman
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

