U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Roosa, 334th Training Squadron instructor, briefs Keesler personnel about the Air Traffic Control Pocket App capabilities during the 81st Training Group Next Level Showcase at the Bay Breeze Event Center on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 17, 2021. The showcase was the crowning point of the 81st TRG's past year technological and innovating think tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre' Askew)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 11:50
|Photo ID:
|6563725
|VIRIN:
|210321-F-GD122-054
|Resolution:
|4352x2845
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 81st TRG hosts Next Level Showcase [Image 5 of 5], by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
