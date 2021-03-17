Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st TRG hosts Next Level Showcase [Image 1 of 5]

    81st TRG hosts Next Level Showcase

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Andre D Askew 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braden Moore, 334th Training Squadron instructor, tests the airfield management virtual reality trainer during the 81st Training Group Next Level Showcase inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 17, 2021. The showcase was the crowning point of the 81st TRG's past year technological and innovative think tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre' Askew)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRG hosts Next Level Showcase [Image 5 of 5], by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Innovation
    81st Training Group
    Next Level Showcase

