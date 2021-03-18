Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-5 CAV Pluto Rising [Image 10 of 10]

    2-5 CAV Pluto Rising

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria— Bulgarian soldiers show Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division the inside of a Bulgarian tank during Pluto Rising here March 18. Joint exercises like Pluto Rising improve NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

