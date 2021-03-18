2-5 CAV Pluto Rising

NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria— Bulgarian soldiers show Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division the inside of a Bulgarian tank during Pluto Rising here March 18. Joint exercises like Pluto Rising improve NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

