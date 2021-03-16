Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SecNav Visits Ford [Image 22 of 24]

    SecNav Visits Ford

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Acting Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) the Honorable Thomas W. Harker, left, listens to a brief from Capt. Tracey Gendreau, commodore of Training Air Wing 1, on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) support of training command’s carrier qualifications during a ship tour, March 16, 2021. During his visit, Harker met with senior leaders to discuss Ford and Ford-class unique capabilities, as well as key achievements toward her operational readiness. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 07:55
    Photo ID: 6563466
    VIRIN: 210316-N-TL968-1104
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 973.93 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecNav Visits Ford [Image 24 of 24], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Visit
    SECNAV Visit
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SECNAV Visits The Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford
    SecNav Visits Ford

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    First In Class
    TL968

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT