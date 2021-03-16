Acting Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) the Honorable Thomas W. Harker, right, and Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, discuss the design and enhanced capabilities of the flight deck while touring Ford’s pilot house, March 16, 2021. During his visit, Harker met with senior leaders to discuss Ford and Ford-class unique capabilities, as well as key achievements toward her operational readiness. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.19.2021 07:55 Photo ID: 6563462 VIRIN: 210316-N-TL968-1077 Resolution: 4909x3273 Size: 867.92 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecNav Visits Ford [Image 24 of 24], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.