    Traffic circle construction on Chièvres Air Base [Image 7 of 7]

    Traffic circle construction on Chièvres Air Base

    CHIèVRES, WAL, BELGIUM

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Contractors with Belgian construction firm WANTY measure road width during construction of a traffic circle on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Henri Cambier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 05:14
    Photo ID: 6563344
    VIRIN: 210225-A-HZ738-0019
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.72 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WAL, BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Traffic circle construction on Chièvres Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Construction
    TSAE
    Chievres
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther

