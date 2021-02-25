Contractors with Belgian construction firm WANTY build a traffic circle on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2021 05:14
|Photo ID:
|6563337
|VIRIN:
|210225-A-HZ738-0001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.28 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WAL, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Traffic circle construction on Chièvres Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT