Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State Depart Korea

Army Gen. Robert B. "Abe" Abrams, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, left, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, Seventh Air Force Commander, waves goodbye to the aircraft of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR