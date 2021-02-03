Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing Security Forces conducts inter-agency active shooter exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    169th Fighter Wing Security Forces conducts inter-agency active shooter exercise

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    169th Fighter Wing Security Forces defenders team up with local law enforcement officers from the Richland County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team (SRT) to conduct inter-agency active-shooter training at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2021. UH-60 Black Hawk medium-lift utility helicopters from the South Carolina National Gaurd's Company A, 1-111st Aviation Battalion, transported the SRT to join U.S. Air Force base defenders to engage active-shooter exercise threats, demonstrating quick response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 20:34
    VIRIN: 210302-Z-IV744-0006
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Air National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Richland County Sheriff's Department
    RCSD

