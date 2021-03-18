CLEARWATER, KANSAS NATIVE SERVES AS SERVICE MEMBER IN FORT BLISS MOBILIZATION BRIGADE

Spc. Nathan Sizemore, a native of Clearwater, Kansas, is a human resources specialist currently serving at Fort Bliss, Texas with the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade as an administrator for the Soldier Readiness and Processing Center. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Fort Bliss is the second-largest installation in the Army, serves as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and supports the Joint Force by deploying and redeploying service members and Department of Defense civilians and contractors to five combatant commands.
