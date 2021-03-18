Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLEARWATER, KANSAS NATIVE SERVES AS SERVICE MEMBER IN FORT BLISS MOBILIZATION BRIGADE

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro 

    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    Spc. Nathan Sizemore, a native of Clearwater, Kansas, is a human resources specialist currently serving at Fort Bliss, Texas with the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade as an administrator for the Soldier Readiness and Processing Center. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, Fort Bliss is the second-largest installation in the Army, serves as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and supports the Joint Force by deploying and redeploying service members and Department of Defense civilians and contractors to five combatant commands.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 18:17
    Photo ID: 6562849
    VIRIN: 210318-A-GJ246-0026
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: CLEARWATER, KS, US
    Hometown: DARIEN, IL, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: WICHITA, KS, US
    U.S. Army Reserve
    First Armored Division
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    647th Regional Support Group
    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

