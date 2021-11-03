Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #WomenofStrikerNation

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Max Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Women of Striker Nation pose for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 11, 2021. In light of Women’s History Month, women of Air Force Global Strike Command came together for a photo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:36
    Photo ID: 6562748
    VIRIN: 210311-F-NP461-1030
    Resolution: 5104x2845
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #WomenofStrikerNation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WomenofStrikerNation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    B-52
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Women's History Month
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    Striker Nation
    Women of Striker Nation

