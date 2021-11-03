Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WomenofStrikerNation [Image 1 of 2]

    WomenofStrikerNation

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Max Miller 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Women of Striker Nation pose for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 11, 2021. The observance of Women’s History Month recognizes and celebrates the diverse and historic accomplishments of women throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 16:36
    Photo ID: 6562747
    VIRIN: 210311-F-NP461-1016
    Resolution: 4796x2698
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WomenofStrikerNation [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Max Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WomenofStrikerNation
    #WomenofStrikerNation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    B-52
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Women's History Month
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    Striker Nation
    Women of Striker Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT