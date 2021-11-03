WomenofStrikerNation

Women of Striker Nation pose for a photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 11, 2021. The observance of Women’s History Month recognizes and celebrates the diverse and historic accomplishments of women throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Max Miller)

Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US