USS John S. McCain Antisubmarine Warfare Exercise

Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Kenneth Montgomery provides training to Aviation Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Janelle Brown and Aviation Aerographer’s Mate Airman Brandyn Taylor, assigned to Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Warfare Center Yokosuka, as he deploys the multi-function towed array (MFTA) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during an antisubmarine warfare exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham

